2017 Ford Escape

144,900 KM

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD Certified Loaded No Accidents

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD Certified Loaded No Accidents

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,900KM
VIN 1FMCU9J97HUE78337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FE17144
  • Mileage 144,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded AWD SUV in excellent condition
Has reliable and powerful 2.0L 4 cyl engine with fuel consumption as low as 8L per 100 hyw kms


Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Has been well maintained and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified


Loaded with panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera, backup sensors, heated seats, power adjustable seats with memory, partial leather seats, heated steering wheel, power tailgate,, Bluetooth, autostart/stop, push to start, remote start, remote trunk release, power ebrake, cruise control, dual zone climate control, power windows, locks and mirrors, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, trip computer, fog lights, allow rims, dual exhaust, alloy rims, automatic headlights and more


Has 144k kms and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified
Had two owners, 2018 to 2020 and 2020 to 2025
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=arX+nHt4cCbPJdkW90xqOm7E2lLuFlQ0


Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzgVf4uUqjU


Gorgeous color combination - shiny black exterior on grey clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.


Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

2017 Ford Escape