2017 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD Certified Loaded One Owner
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD Certified Loaded One Owner
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,600KM
VIN 1FMCU9J92HUD69087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # FE17151
- Mileage 151,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded AWD SUV in excellent condition
Has reliable and powerful 2.0L 4 cyl engine with fuel consumption as low as 8L per 100 hyw kms
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Has been well maintained and had one owner only - Carfax Verified
Loaded with panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera, backup sensors, heated seats, power adjustable seats with memory, leather seats, heated steering wheel, power tailgate,, Bluetooth, autostart/stop, push to start, remote start, remote trunk release, power ebrake, cruise control, dual zone climate control, power windows, locks and mirrors, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, trip computer, fog lights, allow rims, dual exhaust, automatic headlights and more
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_cueByq9Xk
Has 151k kms - Carfax Verified
Had one owner and has been well maintained.
Carfax shows 17 service records
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JDxayzRg4sl63dT6rQ5NAN4ROllh7a4P
Gorgeous color combination - shiny black exterior on black clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
2017 Ford Escape