Loaded AWD SUV in excellent condition 
Has reliable and powerful 2.0L 4 cyl engine with fuel consumption as low as 8L per 100 hyw kms 


Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge 
Has been well maintained and had one owner only - Carfax Verified 


Loaded with panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera, backup sensors, heated seats, power adjustable seats with memory, leather seats, heated steering wheel, power tailgate,, Bluetooth, autostart/stop, push to start, remote start, remote trunk release, power ebrake, cruise control, dual zone climate control, power windows, locks and mirrors, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, trip computer, fog lights, allow rims, dual exhaust, automatic headlights and more 


Link to Youtube walkaround video: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_cueByq9Xk 


Has 151k kms - Carfax Verified 
Had one owner and has been well maintained. 
Carfax shows 17 service records 
Link to Carfax: 
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JDxayzRg4sl63dT6rQ5NAN4ROllh7a4P 


Gorgeous color combination - shiny black exterior on black clean interior. 
Smoke free, odor free interior. 


Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability. 


Available extended warranty up to 48 months 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) 


Tax and Licensing extra 


Trade-ins are welcome! 


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!

2017 Ford Escape

151,600 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD Certified Loaded One Owner

12946469

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD Certified Loaded One Owner

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,600KM
VIN 1FMCU9J92HUD69087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FE17151
  • Mileage 151,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded AWD SUV in excellent condition
Has reliable and powerful 2.0L 4 cyl engine with fuel consumption as low as 8L per 100 hyw kms


Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Has been well maintained and had one owner only - Carfax Verified


Loaded with panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera, backup sensors, heated seats, power adjustable seats with memory, leather seats, heated steering wheel, power tailgate,, Bluetooth, autostart/stop, push to start, remote start, remote trunk release, power ebrake, cruise control, dual zone climate control, power windows, locks and mirrors, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, trip computer, fog lights, allow rims, dual exhaust, automatic headlights and more


Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_cueByq9Xk


Has 151k kms - Carfax Verified
Had one owner and has been well maintained.
Carfax shows 17 service records
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JDxayzRg4sl63dT6rQ5NAN4ROllh7a4P


Gorgeous color combination - shiny black exterior on black clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.


Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON.

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-XXXX

705-826-6777

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2017 Ford Escape