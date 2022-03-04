$24,995+ tax & licensing
705-792-9000
2017 Ford Escape
SE,ONE OWNER,AWD,NAVI,R/V CAM,H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8463897
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD7HUD97009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,761 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful, fuel efficient, AWD, accident free one owner SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
One owner
AWD
Rear view camera
Back up sensors
Alloys & Tint
Navigation
Heated seats
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Touch screen media
Power drivers seat
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
