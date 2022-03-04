Menu
2017 Ford Escape

100,761 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

SE,ONE OWNER,AWD,NAVI,R/V CAM,H/SEATS

SE,ONE OWNER,AWD,NAVI,R/V CAM,H/SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,761KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD7HUD97009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, fuel efficient, AWD, accident free one owner SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

One owner

AWD

Rear view camera

Back up sensors

Alloys & Tint

Navigation

Heated seats

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Power drivers seat

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

