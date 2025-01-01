$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
Sport 5.0L 4x4 Certified One Owner No Accidents
2017 Ford F-150
Sport 5.0L 4x4 Certified One Owner No Accidents
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,600KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF5HFB37712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 170,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Gorgeous F-150 Sport with bulletproof powertrain combination of 5.0L V8 and 6 speed automatic transmission with 4x4
Had one owner and no reported accidents. Has been well maintained with 30 service records showing in Carfax.
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Loaded with power front seats, heated seats, remote start, Navigation, backup camera, Bluetooth, two keys, AC, cruise control, towing package with trailer backup assist and factory brake controller, fog lights, running boards, power adjustable pedals, power ebrake, spray in liner, hard trifold tonnaeu cover and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JapZmexYlpU
Has only 170k kms and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+qhg+qP43jMKIMJbPG43pJAPPaeO5wWR
Very desirable color combination.
Smoke free, odor free interior
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
$26,995
2017 Ford F-150