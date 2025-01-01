Menu
Gorgeous F-150 Sport with bulletproof powertrain combination of 5.0L V8 and 6 speed automatic transmission with 4x4
Had one owner and no reported accidents. Has been well maintained with 30 service records showing in Carfax.

Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge

Loaded with power front seats, heated seats, remote start, Navigation, backup camera, Bluetooth, two keys, AC, cruise control, towing package with trailer backup assist and factory brake controller, fog lights, running boards, power adjustable pedals, power ebrake, spray in liner, hard trifold tonnaeu cover and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JapZmexYlpU

Has only 170k kms and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+qhg+qP43jMKIMJbPG43pJAPPaeO5wWR

Very desirable color combination.
Smoke free, odor free interior

Available extended warranty up to 48 months

2017 Ford F-150

170,600 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

Sport 5.0L 4x4 Certified One Owner No Accidents

13195613

2017 Ford F-150

Sport 5.0L 4x4 Certified One Owner No Accidents

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,600KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF5HFB37712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 170,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Ford F-150