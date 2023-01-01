Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Canyon

111,455 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Canyon

2017 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab 128.3 SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab 128.3 SLE

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 10164471
  2. 10164471
  3. 10164471
  4. 10164471
  5. 10164471
  6. 10164471
  7. 10164471
  8. 10164471
  9. 10164471
  10. 10164471
  11. 10164471
  12. 10164471
  13. 10164471
  14. 10164471
  15. 10164471
  16. 10164471
  17. 10164471
  18. 10164471
  19. 10164471
  20. 10164471
  21. 10164471
  22. 10164471
  23. 10164471
  24. 10164471
  25. 10164471
  26. 10164471
  27. 10164471
  28. 10164471
  29. 10164471
  30. 10164471
  31. 10164471
  32. 10164471
  33. 10164471
  34. 10164471
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
111,455KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10164471
  • Stock #: P1193273A
  • VIN: 1GTG6CEN1H1183871

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1193273A
  • Mileage 111,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Black 2017 GMC Canyon SLE1 4D Crew Cab 4WD
8-Speed Automatic V6


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2013 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 86,978 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 111,455 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain Awd...
 66,880 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory