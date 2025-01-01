$21,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 5.3L 4x4 6.5ft box Certified No Accidents
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 5.3L 4x4 6.5ft box Certified No Accidents
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
223,200KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC8HG450198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # GS17223
- Mileage 223,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful truck
Crew cab with 6.5ft box
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4
Comes Safety Certified
Features include power seats, heated seats, backup camera, remote start, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, factory towing package with brake controller, cruise control, fog lights, spray in bed liner, tow hooks, automatic headlights, alloy rims and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b93r1v6balw
Has 223k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZDVNV+C7HnqvBz6MeEW9SO82PhB4HMOK
Gorgeous color combination: beautiful shiny black exterior on black clean interior.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
