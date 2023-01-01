2017 GMC Terrain

$22,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 2 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10550379

10550379 Stock #: PZ169068A

PZ169068A VIN: 2GKFLTEKXH6342561

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour G1M-Dark Sapphire

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 76,271 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.