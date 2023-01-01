Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

76,271 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,271KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10550379
  • Stock #: PZ169068A
  • VIN: 2GKFLTEKXH6342561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour G1M-Dark Sapphire
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,271 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

