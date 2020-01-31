2017 GMC Terrain

Beautiful, one owner fuel efficient SUV with optional Eco driving mode, alloy wheels, rear tint and roof rack. The added convenience of remote start, rear view camera, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio, touch screen media, heated seats, and climate control. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and power drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, rear center arm rest with cup holders, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, auto lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.