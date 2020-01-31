Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

SLE,REMOTE START,ECO,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH,HEATED SEATS

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE,REMOTE START,ECO,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH,HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,056KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4630554
  • VIN: 2GKALNEK2H6204132
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Beautiful, one owner fuel efficient SUV with optional Eco driving mode, alloy wheels, rear tint and roof rack. The added convenience of remote start, rear view camera, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio, touch screen media, heated seats, and climate control. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and power drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, rear center arm rest with cup holders, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, auto lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

