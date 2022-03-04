$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE, ONE OWNER, LOW KMS, ECO, R/V CAM
Location
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
22,887KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8653432
- VIN: 2GKALMEK9H6253158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,887 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful, one owner, low kilometer, accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
One owner
Low KM's
Alloys & rear tint
Rear view camera
Eco
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
