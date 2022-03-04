Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Terrain

22,887 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE, ONE OWNER, LOW KMS, ECO, R/V CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE, ONE OWNER, LOW KMS, ECO, R/V CAM

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,887KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8653432
  • VIN: 2GKALMEK9H6253158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,887 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, one owner, low kilometer, accident free SUV - Sold  certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

One owner

Low KM's

Alloys & rear tint

Rear view camera

Eco

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 119,024 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 141,414 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage SX...
 8,644 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory