Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturers Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2017 GMC Yukon

66,660 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2017 GMC Yukon

4WD 4dr SLE

2017 GMC Yukon

4WD 4dr SLE

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,660KM
Used
VIN 1GKS2AKC6HR110028

  • Exterior Colour GBA11-Onyx Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,660 KM

All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-XXXX

705-329-2000

1-800-308-CHEV
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2017 GMC Yukon