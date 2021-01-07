Menu
2017 GMC Yukon

51,738 KM

Details Description Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Denali DENALI 6.2L AWD ROOF NAV 22"CHROMES ADAPT CRUISE

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

51,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6427763
  • Stock #: 2021281A
  • VIN: 1GKS2CKJ1HR235433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,738 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 4WD. White 2017 GMC Yukon Denali 4D Sport Utility 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 6.2L V8 Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

