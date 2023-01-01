Menu
2017 GMC Yukon

60,566 KM

Details Description

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2017 GMC Yukon

2017 GMC Yukon

DENALI 4X4 6.2L ROOF NAV HEADS UP DISPLAY 22"S

2017 GMC Yukon

DENALI 4X4 6.2L ROOF NAV HEADS UP DISPLAY 22"S

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,566KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9573400
  • Stock #: PR177856A
  • VIN: 1GKS2CKJ2HR385695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PR177856A
  • Mileage 60,566 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Gray 2017 GMC Yukon Denali 4D Sport Utility 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 6.2L V8 Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

