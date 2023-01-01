$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2017 Honda Civic
4dr CVT LX, ECON, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10200294
- VIN: 2HGFC2F51HH023151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,757 KM
Vehicle Description
Stylish fuel efficient accident free sedan _ Sold certified and available now.
High Value Feature:
Econ
Rear view camera
Bluetooth
USB port
Touchscreen media
Heated seats
Climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Height adjustable driers seat
Telescoping steering wheel
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
