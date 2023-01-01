Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

132,757 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

4dr CVT LX, ECON, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

4dr CVT LX, ECON, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1689782379
  2. 1689782381
  3. 1689782382
  4. 1689782381
  5. 1689782380
  6. 1689782377
  7. 1689782378
  8. 1689782380
  9. 1689782376
  10. 1689782369
  11. 1689782373
  12. 1689782372
  13. 1689782376
  14. 1689782381
  15. 1689782376
  16. 1689782362
  17. 1689782367
  18. 1689782377
  19. 1689782377
  20. 1689782375
  21. 1689782378
  22. 1689782375
  23. 1689782374
  24. 1689782371
  25. 1689782377
  26. 1689782373
  27. 1689782379
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,757KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10200294
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F51HH023151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,757 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish fuel efficient accident free sedan _ Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Feature:

 

Econ

Rear view camera

Bluetooth

USB port

Touchscreen media

Heated seats

Climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Height adjustable driers seat

Telescoping steering wheel

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 131,720 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac XT4 AW...
 83,159 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Seltos SX T...
 44,090 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory