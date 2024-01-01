Menu
Beautiful AWD fuel efficient accident free little SUV crossover - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

Econ

AWD

Rear view camera

Lane change camera

Lane keeping assist

Forward collision warning

Power sunroof

Navigation

Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite radio

Leather interior

Heated seats

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

Financing options and extended warranties available.

2017 Honda HR-V

105,421 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda HR-V

4WD 4dr CVT EX-L w/Navi, R/V CAM, LEATHER INT

2017 Honda HR-V

4WD 4dr CVT EX-L w/Navi, R/V CAM, LEATHER INT

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,421KM
Good Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H71HM100904

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,421 KM

Beautiful AWD fuel efficient accident free little SUV crossover - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

Econ

AWD

Rear view camera

Lane change camera

Lane keeping assist

Forward collision warning

Power sunroof

Navigation

Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite radio

Leather interior

Heated seats

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

Financing options and extended warranties available.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2017 Honda HR-V