$19,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda HR-V
4WD 4dr CVT EX-L w/Navi, R/V CAM, LEATHER INT
2017 Honda HR-V
4WD 4dr CVT EX-L w/Navi, R/V CAM, LEATHER INT
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,421 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful AWD fuel efficient accident free little SUV crossover - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Econ
AWD
Rear view camera
Lane change camera
Lane keeping assist
Forward collision warning
Power sunroof
Navigation
Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite radio
Leather interior
Heated seats
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing options and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Email Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000