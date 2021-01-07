Menu
2017 Honda Ridgeline

68,118 KM

Details Description Features

$33,450

+ tax & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2017 Honda Ridgeline

Touring TOURING V6 4WD SUNROOF NAVIGATION LEATHER LOADED

2017 Honda Ridgeline

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

68,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6487135
  • Stock #: 6553
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F75HB505670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Receive one no-charge oil change with the purchase of this Certified Pre-Owned vehicle! Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

