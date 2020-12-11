Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Accent

106,377 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE,ECO,PWR S/ROOF,B.TOOTH,H/SEATS,

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE,ECO,PWR S/ROOF,B.TOOTH,H/SEATS,

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,377KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6337094
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE8HU230455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish and fuel efficient sedan with alloy wheels, power sunroof, optional Eco driving mode, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio, heated seats, cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, power locks, windows, mirrors, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2018 Ford Escape SE,...
 122,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 36,566 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Expres...
 42,852 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory