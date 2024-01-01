Menu
Stylish fuel efficient accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

Eco & Sport driving modes

Power sunroof

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot monitoring

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

Financing options and extended warranties available.

2017 Hyundai Elantra

163,845 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS, ECO, PWR S/ROOF, R/V CAM, BSM

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS, ECO, PWR S/ROOF, R/V CAM, BSM

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
163,845KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHD84LFXHU189712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,845 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish fuel efficient accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

Eco & Sport driving modes

Power sunroof

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot monitoring

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

Financing options and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-792-9000

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2017 Hyundai Elantra