2017 Hyundai Elantra

92,929 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH,H/SEATS,H/STEERING WHEEL

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH,H/SEATS,H/STEERING WHEEL

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,929KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6032679
  VIN: KMHD84LF6HU154214

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 92,929 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish and fuel efficient sedan with alloy wheels, tinted windows and optional Eco and Sport driving modes. The added convenience of rear view camera, Blind-Spot Detection system (BSD), bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio, touchscreen media, heated seats, heated steering wheel. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, power locks, windows, mirrors, auto lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

