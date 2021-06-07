Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

80,785 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL,ECO/SPORT,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS,R/V CAM

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL,ECO/SPORT,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS,R/V CAM

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,785KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7331831
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6HU417334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,785 KM

Vehicle Description

Sharp and stylish, fuel efficient, accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Eco/Sport driving modes

Alloys & tint

Rear view camera

Blind-spot detection system (BSD)

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Touchscreen media

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

