Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 1 1 3 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9934655

9934655 VIN: 5NPD74LF1HH107206

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 108,113 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.