2017 Hyundai Tucson

119,498 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr 2.0L Premium,R/V CAM,ECO,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr 2.0L Premium,R/V CAM,ECO,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,498KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10372215
  VIN: KM8J3CA43HU535063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,498 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient accident free AWD SUV - old certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

AWD

Eco & Sport driving options

Rear view camera

Bind-Spot monitoring

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated front & rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

