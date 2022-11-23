Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

110,743 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr 2.0L SE,R/V CAM,PANO,LEATHER INT,H/SEATS

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr 2.0L SE,R/V CAM,PANO,LEATHER INT,H/SEATS

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

110,743KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: KM8J3CA41HU252015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful fuel efficient accident free AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

AWD

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot Detection

Eco & Sport optional driving modes

Panoramic roof

Bluetooth

USB ports

Satellite radio

Leather interior

Front & Rear heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

