2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4dr 2.0L SE,R/V CAM,PANO,LEATHER INT,H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9394060
- VIN: KM8J3CA41HU252015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,743 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful fuel efficient accident free AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
AWD
Rear view camera
Blind-Spot Detection
Eco & Sport optional driving modes
Panoramic roof
Bluetooth
USB ports
Satellite radio
Leather interior
Front & Rear heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power drivers seat
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
