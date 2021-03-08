Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

0 KM

$19,450

+ tax & licensing
$19,450

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX AWD LX 4CYL AUTO HEATED SEATS REAR PARK ASSIST

2017 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX AWD LX 4CYL AUTO HEATED SEATS REAR PARK ASSIST

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6665183
  • Stock #: 6565A
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA32HG330044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! White 2017 Kia Sorento LX 4D Sport Utility AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

