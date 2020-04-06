Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Kia Sportage

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

Location

Orillia Kia

388 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H3

844-846-7021

  1. 4867554
  2. 4867554
  3. 4867554
  4. 4867554
  5. 4867554
  6. 4867554
  7. 4867554
  8. 4867554
  9. 4867554
  10. 4867554
  11. 4867554
  12. 4867554
  13. 4867554
  14. 4867554
  15. 4867554
  16. 4867554
  17. 4867554
  18. 4867554
  19. 4867554
  20. 4867554
  21. 4867554
  22. 4867554
  23. 4867554
  24. 4867554
  25. 4867554
Contact Seller

$20,042

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,254KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4867554
  • Stock #: DK2706A
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC6H7130815
Exterior Colour
Storm Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

You won't want to miss this excellent value! Very clean and very well priced! Kia infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a trip computer, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Wiper Park
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Rear Head Room: 993 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 62 L
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
  • Overall Height: 1645 mm
  • Curb Weight: 1696 kg
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
  • Rear Leg Room: 970 mm
  • Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Front Head Room: 997 mm
  • Overall Width: 1855 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2670 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1400 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1450 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1380 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1053 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2150 kg
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
  • Rear Hip Room: 1300 mm
  • Overall Length: 4480 mm
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 1 USB port
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
  • Max cargo capacity: 1703 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orillia Kia

2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 63,756 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 58,621 KM
$19,490 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 86,675 KM
$16,542 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Orillia Kia

Orillia Kia

388 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

844-846-XXXX

(click to show)

844-846-7021

Send A Message