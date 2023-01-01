Menu
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

136,500 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 7-SEATER ONE OWNER EXTENDED WARRANTY

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 7-SEATER ONE OWNER EXTENDED WARRANTY

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9612736
  • Stock #: NP17136
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM5HC697865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 136,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is a large comfortable and spacious 3-row 7-seater SUV that is perfect for families looking for a smooth ride in any season


- Easily adjustable 2nd-row seating includes independent climate control options with ventilated third-row seating


- Powerful 3.5L V6 cylinder engine and four-wheel-drive capacity ensures easy maneuverability through varied environments


- Refined suspension and steering grant a sharper and more controlled driving experience than previous models


Features include: Heated steering wheel, heated seats, 8-inch display and backup camera capability, powered seating, push button start with 2 sets of remote keys, bluetooth wireless connectivity, usb and line-in aux ports, 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, cruise control, power-tilt and telescoping steering wheel, 6000lbs towing capacity.


This Pathfinder comes CarFax VERIFIED, CERTIFIED, and inspected at no extra charge


Copy and Paste Link into the URL for CarFax Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kmpsWKySmWxkBbYu0PFFWnFbRemy9QId
Copy and Paste Link into the URL for Youtube walkaround video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9bobJ2xSLA


Comes Safety Certified and 3 month extended warranty included with no extra charge.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.


Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca

