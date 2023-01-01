Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

136,258 KM

Details Description

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 10071840
  2. 10071840
  3. 10071840
  4. 10071840
  5. 10071840
  6. 10071840
  7. 10071840
  8. 10071840
  9. 10071840
  10. 10071840
  11. 10071840
  12. 10071840
  13. 10071840
  14. 10071840
  15. 10071840
  16. 10071840
  17. 10071840
  18. 10071840
  19. 10071840
  20. 10071840
  21. 10071840
  22. 10071840
  23. 10071840
  24. 10071840
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
136,258KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10071840
  • Stock #: P1131721A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT4HS501831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1131721A
  • Mileage 136,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 22,710 KM
$89,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 61,702 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain AWD...
 118,691 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory