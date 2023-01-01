Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

138,540 KM

Details Description

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 149 Outdoorsman

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 149 Outdoorsman

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 10085949
  2. 10085949
  3. 10085949
  4. 10085949
  5. 10085949
  6. 10085949
  7. 10085949
  8. 10085949
  9. 10085949
  10. 10085949
  11. 10085949
  12. 10085949
  13. 10085949
  14. 10085949
  15. 10085949
  16. 10085949
  17. 10085949
  18. 10085949
  19. 10085949
  20. 10085949
  21. 10085949
  22. 10085949
  23. 10085949
  24. 10085949
  25. 10085949
  26. 10085949
  27. 10085949
  28. 10085949
  29. 10085949
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
138,540KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10085949
  • Stock #: 8057
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT9HS584708

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8057
  • Mileage 138,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2016 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 162,610 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 138,540 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 54,017 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory