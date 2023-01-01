Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Financing Available (O.A.C)</p><p>Trades Welcome </p>

2017 RAM 1500

171,058 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Location

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

705-329-0007

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
171,058KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KTXHG769536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,058 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Available (O.A.C)

Trades Welcome 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Used 2019 Hyundai KONA for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Hyundai KONA 68,022 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA for sale in Orillia, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA 18,900 KM $38,600 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler for sale in Orillia, ON
2014 Jeep Wrangler 150,000 KM $29,700 + tax & lic

Email Autoflex Sales & Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

705-329-0007

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500