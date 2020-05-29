+ taxes & licensing
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Beautiful, loaded 4X4 Crew Cab Longhorn Laramie with remote start, Ram Box, alloy wheels, rear tint, chrome bumpers, grill, mirrors and running boards, tonneau cover, tow package, built in electric brake controller, air suspension system, rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, power sunroof, navigation, bluetooth, USB, satellite, touchscreen media, leather interior, heated and ventilated front seats, power front seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, dual climate control, cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, power rear sliding window, rear center armrest with cup holders, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks.
