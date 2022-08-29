Menu
2017 RAM 1500

127,668 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport, REMOTE START, R/V CAM

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport, REMOTE START, R/V CAM

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,668KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9152698
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MTXHS769770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,668 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 4X4 Crewcab Ram Sport with remote start and accident free - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

4X4

Remote start

Black alloys & tint

Power sunroof

Rear view camera

Tow package

Tonneau cover

Built in electric brake controller

Bluetooth, USB port & Satellite

Leather/Cloth split interior

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Dual climate control

Power drivers seat

Power adjustable pedals

Cruise control 

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto lights & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

