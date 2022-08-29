$38,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2017 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport, REMOTE START, R/V CAM
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9152698
- VIN: 1C6RR7MTXHS769770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,668 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful 4X4 Crewcab Ram Sport with remote start and accident free - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
4X4
Remote start
Black alloys & tint
Power sunroof
Rear view camera
Tow package
Tonneau cover
Built in electric brake controller
Bluetooth, USB port & Satellite
Leather/Cloth split interior
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Dual climate control
Power drivers seat
Power adjustable pedals
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto lights & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
