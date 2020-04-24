2017 Subaru Forester

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
844-338-8732
+ taxes & licensing
BUY ONLINE FROM HOME 30 Day Exchange CALL for details: 844-338-8732 Are you interested in a simply great car? Check out this 2017! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, automatic dimming door mirrors, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2