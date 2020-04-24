Menu
2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited

Location

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

844-338-8732

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,535KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4912869
  • Stock #: DS5803A
  • VIN: JF2SJEJC1HH449035
Exterior Colour
Ice Silver Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

BUY ONLINE FROM HOME 30 Day Exchange CALL for details: 844-338-8732 Are you interested in a simply great car? Check out this 2017! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, automatic dimming door mirrors, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Wiper Park
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Grille with chrome bar
  • Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 60 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
  • Curb Weight: 1543 kg
  • Overall Length: 4610 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 952 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
  • Selective service internet access
  • Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Front Head Room: 1015 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1940 L
  • Front Hip Room: 1369 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2640 mm
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • STARLINK
  • Overall Width: 1795 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1093 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1448 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2032 kg
  • Overall height: 1735 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1346 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1434 mm
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

