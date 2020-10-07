Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

133,288 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
TRD Off Road,4X4,NAVI,R/V CAM,BSM,H/SEATS,B.TOOTH

TRD Off Road,4X4,NAVI,R/V CAM,BSM,H/SEATS,B.TOOTH

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

133,288KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN9HX023065

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,288 KM

Beautiful one owner, double cab, TRD 4X4 3.5L V6 with alloy wheels, rear tint, tow package, cargo light, rear view camera, blind-spot monitoring system (BSM), power sunroof, navigation, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio, touchscreen media, heated seats and dual climate control. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, power sliding rear window, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

