2017 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful one owner, double cab, TRD 4X4 3.5L V6 with alloy wheels, rear tint, tow package, cargo light, rear view camera, blind-spot monitoring system (BSM), power sunroof, navigation, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio, touchscreen media, heated seats and dual climate control. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, power sliding rear window, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.
