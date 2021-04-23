2018 Chevrolet Colorado

+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
One owner, accident free, lifted, 4X4, Crew Cab pick up - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
4X4
Crew Cab
6" Lift
Alloy wheels
Tinted windows
Running boards
Tonneau cover
Tow package
Tow/Haul driving mode
Rear view camera
Bluetooth
USB port
Touchscreen media
Cruise control
A/C
Power drivers seat
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window and child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available
