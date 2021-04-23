Menu
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

38,967 KM

Details

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

W/T,4X4,CREW CAB,ONE OWNER,6" LIFT,TOW PKG,R/V CAM

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

W/T,4X4,CREW CAB,ONE OWNER,6" LIFT,TOW PKG,R/V CAM

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,967KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6987389
  • VIN: 1GCGTBEN5J1185616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,967 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, accident free, lifted, 4X4, Crew Cab pick up - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

4X4

Crew Cab

6" Lift

Alloy wheels

Tinted windows

Running boards

Tonneau cover

Tow package

Tow/Haul driving mode

Rear view camera

Bluetooth

USB port

Touchscreen media

Cruise control

A/C

Power drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window and child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

