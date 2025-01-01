Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and well-equipped sedan? Check out this stunning 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier available now at Auto Choice Sales! This sleek white Cruze boasts a sophisticated charcoal leather interior, offering a comfortable and inviting cabin for you and your passengers. With just 112,175km on the odometer, this Cruze is ready for many more adventures. Its fuel-efficient 1.4L I4 Turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission make for a pleasant driving experience, perfect for both city commutes and longer road trips.</p><p>This Cruze Premier is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of remote start, allowing you to pre-condition the cabin to your liking. The heated seats and steering wheel provide welcome warmth on chilly Canadian mornings. Plus, the Cruzes front-wheel drive offers confident handling in various road conditions.</p><p>Here are five sizzling features of this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier:</p><ul><li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Warm up or cool down your car before you even step inside.</li><li><strong>Leather Interior:</strong> Experience premium comfort and style.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Embrace warmth during those cold Canadian winters.</li><li><strong>Turbocharged Engine:</strong> Enjoy a blend of performance and fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads with the Cruzes sleek and modern exterior.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

112,175 KM

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier, REMOTE START, LEATHER INT,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL

12900746

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier, REMOTE START, LEATHER INT,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,175KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1BF5SMXJ7154933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2018 Chevrolet Cruze