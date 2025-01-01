$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier, REMOTE START, LEATHER INT,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier, REMOTE START, LEATHER INT,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and well-equipped sedan? Check out this stunning 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier available now at Auto Choice Sales! This sleek white Cruze boasts a sophisticated charcoal leather interior, offering a comfortable and inviting cabin for you and your passengers. With just 112,175km on the odometer, this Cruze is ready for many more adventures. Its fuel-efficient 1.4L I4 Turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission make for a pleasant driving experience, perfect for both city commutes and longer road trips.
This Cruze Premier is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of remote start, allowing you to pre-condition the cabin to your liking. The heated seats and steering wheel provide welcome warmth on chilly Canadian mornings. Plus, the Cruze's front-wheel drive offers confident handling in various road conditions.
Here are five sizzling features of this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier:
- Remote Start: Warm up or cool down your car before you even step inside.
- Leather Interior: Experience premium comfort and style.
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Embrace warmth during those cold Canadian winters.
- Turbocharged Engine: Enjoy a blend of performance and fuel efficiency.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with the Cruze's sleek and modern exterior.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Email Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-792-9000