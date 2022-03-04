$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT,LOW KMS,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,HEATED SEATS
Location
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
32,003KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8534042
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM3J7230155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,003 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful, low kilometer, one owner, fuel efficient, accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KM's
Remote start
Rear view camera
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Power drivers seat
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
