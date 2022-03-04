Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

32,003 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

LT,LOW KMS,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

32,003KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8534042
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM3J7230155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, low kilometer, one owner, fuel efficient, accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

Remote start

Rear view camera

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Power drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

