Recent Arrival! White 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1LT 1LT 4D Sport Utility FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.5L DOHC Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

43,306KM
VIN 2GNAXJEV4J6138358

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SL215077A
  • Mileage 43,306 KM

Recent Arrival!


White 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1LT 1LT 4D Sport Utility FWD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.5L DOHC


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Local Delivery

705-329-2000

