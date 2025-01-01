Menu
Odometer is 4450 kilometers below market average! Red 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1LT 1LT 4D Sport Utility FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.5L DOHC Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

128,142 KM

Details Description Features

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

LT

12200425

LT

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

Used
128,142KM
VIN 2GNAXJEV7J6152898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 4450 kilometers below market average!

Red 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1LT 1LT 4D Sport Utility FWD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.5L DOHC


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Xenon Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

