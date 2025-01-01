$15,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,142 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 4450 kilometers below market average!
Red 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1LT 1LT 4D Sport Utility FWD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.5L DOHC
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-329-XXXX(click to show)
705-329-2000
Alternate Numbers1-800-308-CHEV
+ taxes & licensing
705-329-2000