Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Then check out this stunning 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, now available at Auto Choice Sales! This sharp-looking Equinox comes in a vibrant red exterior and a comfortable charcoal interior, ensuring youll turn heads while cruising down the highway. With 152,156 km on the odometer, this SUV has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>This Equinox LT is packed with features designed for your convenience and comfort. The powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine delivers a spirited performance, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth shifting. Plus, with its All-Wheel Drive, you can confidently navigate snowy roads and tackle challenging terrains. This SUV is ready to enhance your driving experience.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features that make this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Warm up your vehicle on those chilly mornings, ensuring a comfortable ride from the moment you step inside.</li><li><strong>Power Tailgate:</strong> Effortlessly load and unload your cargo with the touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Enjoy a cozy and comfortable ride, even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Rear-View Camera:</strong> Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with added visibility and safety.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience enhanced traction and control, providing confidence in various weather conditions.</li></ul><p>Visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience this impressive 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT for yourself!</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

152,156 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT, AWD, REMOTE START, PWR T/GATE, H/SEATS,R/V CAM

Watch This Vehicle
13184708

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT, AWD, REMOTE START, PWR T/GATE, H/SEATS,R/V CAM

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1763392213
  2. 1763392212
  3. 1763392212
  4. 1763392214
  5. 1763392212
  6. 1763392214
  7. 1763392211
  8. 1763392213
  9. 1763392215
  10. 1763392214
  11. 1763392214
  12. 1763392212
  13. 1763392211
  14. 1763392211
  15. 1763392213
  16. 1763392214
  17. 1763392214
  18. 1763392211
  19. 1763392213
  20. 1763392211
  21. 1763392214
  22. 1763392211
  23. 1763392214
  24. 1763392212
  25. 1763392215
  26. 1763392212
  27. 1763392214
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,156KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GNAXTEX8J6189293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Then check out this stunning 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, now available at Auto Choice Sales! This sharp-looking Equinox comes in a vibrant red exterior and a comfortable charcoal interior, ensuring you'll turn heads while cruising down the highway. With 152,156 km on the odometer, this SUV has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.

This Equinox LT is packed with features designed for your convenience and comfort. The powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine delivers a spirited performance, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth shifting. Plus, with its All-Wheel Drive, you can confidently navigate snowy roads and tackle challenging terrains. This SUV is ready to enhance your driving experience.

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT a must-see:

  • Remote Start: Warm up your vehicle on those chilly mornings, ensuring a comfortable ride from the moment you step inside.
  • Power Tailgate: Effortlessly load and unload your cargo with the touch of a button.
  • Heated Seats: Enjoy a cozy and comfortable ride, even on the coldest days.
  • Rear-View Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with added visibility and safety.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Experience enhanced traction and control, providing confidence in various weather conditions.

Visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience this impressive 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

Used 2020 Hyundai KONA Essential, AWD, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS, B.TOOTH for sale in Orillia, ON
2020 Hyundai KONA Essential, AWD, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS, B.TOOTH 100,838 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Fiat 500X Trekking,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,PANO,LEATHER/CLOTH for sale in Orillia, ON
2017 Fiat 500X Trekking,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,PANO,LEATHER/CLOTH 138,237 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai SV,AWD,ECO,R/V CAM,REMOTE START,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS for sale in Orillia, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai SV,AWD,ECO,R/V CAM,REMOTE START,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS 99,197 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2018 Chevrolet Equinox