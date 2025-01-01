$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT, AWD, REMOTE START, PWR T/GATE, H/SEATS,R/V CAM
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,156 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Then check out this stunning 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, now available at Auto Choice Sales! This sharp-looking Equinox comes in a vibrant red exterior and a comfortable charcoal interior, ensuring you'll turn heads while cruising down the highway. With 152,156 km on the odometer, this SUV has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.
This Equinox LT is packed with features designed for your convenience and comfort. The powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine delivers a spirited performance, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth shifting. Plus, with its All-Wheel Drive, you can confidently navigate snowy roads and tackle challenging terrains. This SUV is ready to enhance your driving experience.
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT a must-see:
- Remote Start: Warm up your vehicle on those chilly mornings, ensuring a comfortable ride from the moment you step inside.
- Power Tailgate: Effortlessly load and unload your cargo with the touch of a button.
- Heated Seats: Enjoy a cozy and comfortable ride, even on the coldest days.
- Rear-View Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with added visibility and safety.
- All-Wheel Drive: Experience enhanced traction and control, providing confidence in various weather conditions.
Visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience this impressive 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT for yourself!
Vehicle Features
705-792-9000