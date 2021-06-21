Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

105,667 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

LS, REMOTE SART, R/V CAM, B.TOOTH, HEATED SEATS

LS, REMOTE SART, R/V CAM, B.TOOTH, HEATED SEATS

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

105,667KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7469520
  • VIN: 2GNAXHEV8J6160047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, fuel efficient SUV with remote start - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Remote start

Rear view camera

Bluetooth

USB port

Touchscreen media

Apple car play

Android auto

Heated seats

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window and child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

