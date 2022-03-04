$25,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS,REMOTE START,B.TOOTH,R/V CAM,HEATED SEATS
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
71,498KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8534066
- VIN: 2GNAXHEVXJ6283154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,498 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel efficient, stylish, accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Remote start
Rear view camera
Bluetooth
USB port
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
