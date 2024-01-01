Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan with a comfortable ride? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT at Auto Choice Sales! This bronze beauty boasts a sleek design with a spacious and comfortable interior. Its 1.5L turbocharged engine delivers peppy performance while remaining fuel-efficient. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, youll enjoy smooth handling and effortless cruising. This Malibu has all the modern conveniences you desire, including remote start, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and a host of safety features.</p><p>This well-maintained Malibu comes equipped with a long list of features that will enhance your driving experience. From its comfortable bucket seats and power-adjustable steering wheel to the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry, youll appreciate the attention to detail in this well-equipped sedan. With its spacious interior and folding rear seats, it provides ample room for passengers and cargo. This Malibu has a little over 169,000 km on the odometer, showing that it has been well-loved and cared for.</p><p>Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a fantastic vehicle that combines style, practicality, and value. Visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the Chevrolet Malibu LT for yourself.</p><p><strong>Here are five sizzle-worthy features of this Chevrolet Malibu:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Warm up your car on a chilly morning or cool it down on a hot day before you even get in!</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Enjoy added peace of mind and safety when reversing with this essential feature.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected while on the road with hands-free calling and music streaming.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Effortlessly start your car with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Keep your mirrors clear and free of frost on those cold winter days.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

169,888 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, B.TOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
12001678

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, B.TOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1733857836
  2. 1733857837
  3. 1733857837
  4. 1733857838
  5. 1733857837
  6. 1733857826
  7. 1733857835
  8. 1733857836
  9. 1733857835
  10. 1733857835
  11. 1733857829
  12. 1733857837
  13. 1733857836
  14. 1733857818
  15. 1733857814
  16. 1733857830
  17. 1733857829
  18. 1733857827
  19. 1733857837
  20. 1733857823
  21. 1733857836
  22. 1733857819
  23. 1733857835
  24. 1733857824
  25. 1733857837
  26. 1733857828
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,888KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST7JF103035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,888 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan with a comfortable ride? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT at Auto Choice Sales! This bronze beauty boasts a sleek design with a spacious and comfortable interior. Its 1.5L turbocharged engine delivers peppy performance while remaining fuel-efficient. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy smooth handling and effortless cruising. This Malibu has all the modern conveniences you desire, including remote start, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and a host of safety features.

This well-maintained Malibu comes equipped with a long list of features that will enhance your driving experience. From its comfortable bucket seats and power-adjustable steering wheel to the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry, you'll appreciate the attention to detail in this well-equipped sedan. With its spacious interior and folding rear seats, it provides ample room for passengers and cargo. This Malibu has a little over 169,000 km on the odometer, showing that it has been well-loved and cared for.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a fantastic vehicle that combines style, practicality, and value. Visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the Chevrolet Malibu LT for yourself.

Here are five sizzle-worthy features of this Chevrolet Malibu:

  • Remote Start: Warm up your car on a chilly morning or cool it down on a hot day before you even get in!
  • Rearview Camera: Enjoy added peace of mind and safety when reversing with this essential feature.
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected while on the road with hands-free calling and music streaming.
  • Push Button Start: Effortlessly start your car with the push of a button.
  • Heated Mirrors: Keep your mirrors clear and free of frost on those cold winter days.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, ECO, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS, B.TOOTH for sale in Orillia, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, ECO, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS, B.TOOTH 98,828 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Trendline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION, CROSS SPORT,ECO & SPORT for sale in Orillia, ON
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Trendline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION, CROSS SPORT,ECO & SPORT 92,569 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT, LOW KM'S, ECON, STOW-N-GO,7 PASSENGER for sale in Orillia, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT, LOW KM'S, ECON, STOW-N-GO,7 PASSENGER 127,774 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Malibu