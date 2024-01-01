$11,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LT w/1LT, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, B.TOOTH
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,888 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan with a comfortable ride? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT at Auto Choice Sales! This bronze beauty boasts a sleek design with a spacious and comfortable interior. Its 1.5L turbocharged engine delivers peppy performance while remaining fuel-efficient. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy smooth handling and effortless cruising. This Malibu has all the modern conveniences you desire, including remote start, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and a host of safety features.
This well-maintained Malibu comes equipped with a long list of features that will enhance your driving experience. From its comfortable bucket seats and power-adjustable steering wheel to the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry, you'll appreciate the attention to detail in this well-equipped sedan. With its spacious interior and folding rear seats, it provides ample room for passengers and cargo. This Malibu has a little over 169,000 km on the odometer, showing that it has been well-loved and cared for.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a fantastic vehicle that combines style, practicality, and value. Visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the Chevrolet Malibu LT for yourself.
Here are five sizzle-worthy features of this Chevrolet Malibu:
- Remote Start: Warm up your car on a chilly morning or cool it down on a hot day before you even get in!
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy added peace of mind and safety when reversing with this essential feature.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected while on the road with hands-free calling and music streaming.
- Push Button Start: Effortlessly start your car with the push of a button.
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your mirrors clear and free of frost on those cold winter days.
