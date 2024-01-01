Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! Black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4D Crew Cab 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

203,407 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 10880091
  2. 10880091
  3. 10880091
  4. 10880091
  5. 10880091
  6. 10880091
  7. 10880091
  8. 10880091
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
203,407KM
Used
VIN 3GCUKREC2JG570002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # RG220449A
  • Mileage 203,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4D Crew Cab 4WD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV 46,013 KM $33,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV for sale in Orillia, ON
2016 Nissan Pathfinder | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV 103,797 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4 for sale in Orillia, ON
2023 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4 5,158 KM $47,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500