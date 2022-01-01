2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 5 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8130784

8130784 Stock #: 202277A

202277A VIN: 3GCUKREC0JG504421

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 55,554 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.