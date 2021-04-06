Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Spark

53,061 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

LT, R/V CAM, BLUETOOTH, USB, SATELLITE RADIO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Spark

LT, R/V CAM, BLUETOOTH, USB, SATELLITE RADIO

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,061KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6847142
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA6JC422258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 53,061 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient little hatchback - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value features:

Alloy wheels

Rear view camera

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows & mirrors

Auto lights

Fog lights

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2017 Kia Sportage LX...
 94,164 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SL...
 82,900 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 90,600 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory