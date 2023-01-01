2018 Chevrolet Traverse

$38,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 7 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10489029

10489029 Stock #: PJ311333A

PJ311333A VIN: 1GNEVJKW8JJ102406

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,703 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.