Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

69,703 KM

Details Description

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Traverse

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr Premier w-1LZ

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr Premier w-1LZ

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 10489029
  2. 10489029
  3. 10489029
  4. 10489029
  5. 10489029
  6. 10489029
  7. 10489029
  8. 10489029
  9. 10489029
  10. 10489029
  11. 10489029
  12. 10489029
  13. 10489029
  14. 10489029
  15. 10489029
  16. 10489029
  17. 10489029
  18. 10489029
  19. 10489029
  20. 10489029
  21. 10489029
  22. 10489029
  23. 10489029
  24. 10489029
  25. 10489029
  26. 10489029
  27. 10489029
  28. 10489029
  29. 10489029
  30. 10489029
  31. 10489029
  32. 10489029
  33. 10489029
  34. 10489029
  35. 10489029
  36. 10489029
  37. 10489029
  38. 10489029
  39. 10489029
Contact Seller

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,703KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10489029
  • Stock #: PJ311333A
  • VIN: 1GNEVJKW8JJ102406

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,703 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 30,667 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trave...
 69,703 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain AWD...
 57,373 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory