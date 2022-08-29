Menu
2018 Chevrolet Traverse

94,656 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

FWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT,7 PASS,REMOTE START,PWR T/G

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

FWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT,7 PASS,REMOTE START,PWR T/G

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,656KM
Used
Good Condition
  VIN: 1GNERGKW1JJ221180

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 94,656 KM

Beautiful 7 passenger accident free Large SUV with remote start - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

7 Passenger

Remote start

Rear view camera

Back up sensors

Blind-Spot monitoring 

Lane Change alert

Power tailgate

Bluetooth, USB ports, Satellite radio

Heated seats

Power drivers seat

Dual climate control

Rear climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

