$29,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2018 Chevrolet Traverse
FWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT,7 PASS,REMOTE START,PWR T/G
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9152800
- VIN: 1GNERGKW1JJ221180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 94,656 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful 7 passenger accident free Large SUV with remote start - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
7 Passenger
Remote start
Rear view camera
Back up sensors
Blind-Spot monitoring
Lane Change alert
Power tailgate
Bluetooth, USB ports, Satellite radio
Heated seats
Power drivers seat
Dual climate control
Rear climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.