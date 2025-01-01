Menu
<p>Cruise in style and sophistication with this stunning 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited, now available at Auto Choice Sales! This head-turning sedan boasts a sleek white exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, promising a driving experience thats both comfortable and commanding. With a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a confident and engaging ride, whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a long-distance journey. This beauty has 159,498km on the odometer.</p><p>This Chrysler 300 Limited is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From the convenience of remote start to the added luxury of a panoramic sunroof, this vehicle is sure to impress. This car is the perfect blend of performance and refinement.</p><p>Here are five features that will make you say Wow!:</p><ul><li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof:</strong> Bask in the sunshine and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic sunroof.</li><li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Warm up or cool down your car before you even step inside with the convenience of remote start.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Never get lost again with the integrated navigation system, guiding you to your destination with ease.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into the plush, premium leather seats and experience ultimate comfort.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with the Chrysler 300s bold and timeless design.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Chrysler 300

159,498 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chrysler 300

300 Limited, REMOTE START, NAVI, PANO, LEATHER INT

12940775

2018 Chrysler 300

300 Limited, REMOTE START, NAVI, PANO, LEATHER INT

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,498KM
VIN 2C3CCAEG3JH226289

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,498 KM

Cruise in style and sophistication with this stunning 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited, now available at Auto Choice Sales! This head-turning sedan boasts a sleek white exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, promising a driving experience that's both comfortable and commanding. With a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident and engaging ride, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a long-distance journey. This beauty has 159,498km on the odometer.

This Chrysler 300 Limited is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From the convenience of remote start to the added luxury of a panoramic sunroof, this vehicle is sure to impress. This car is the perfect blend of performance and refinement.

Here are five features that will make you say "Wow!":

  • Panoramic Sunroof: Bask in the sunshine and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic sunroof.
  • Remote Start: Warm up or cool down your car before you even step inside with the convenience of remote start.
  • Navigation System: Never get lost again with the integrated navigation system, guiding you to your destination with ease.
  • Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the plush, premium leather seats and experience ultimate comfort.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the Chrysler 300's bold and timeless design.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000

$18,995

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2018 Chrysler 300