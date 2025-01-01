$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chrysler 300
300 Limited, REMOTE START, NAVI, PANO, LEATHER INT
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,498 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise in style and sophistication with this stunning 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited, now available at Auto Choice Sales! This head-turning sedan boasts a sleek white exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, promising a driving experience that's both comfortable and commanding. With a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident and engaging ride, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a long-distance journey. This beauty has 159,498km on the odometer.
This Chrysler 300 Limited is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From the convenience of remote start to the added luxury of a panoramic sunroof, this vehicle is sure to impress. This car is the perfect blend of performance and refinement.
Here are five features that will make you say "Wow!":
- Panoramic Sunroof: Bask in the sunshine and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic sunroof.
- Remote Start: Warm up or cool down your car before you even step inside with the convenience of remote start.
- Navigation System: Never get lost again with the integrated navigation system, guiding you to your destination with ease.
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the plush, premium leather seats and experience ultimate comfort.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the Chrysler 300's bold and timeless design.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Choice Sales
