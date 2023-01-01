Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

96,735 KM

Details

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus 2WD, NAVI, R/V CAM, REMOTE START

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus 2WD, NAVI, R/V CAM, REMOTE START

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,735KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10637964
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG2JR308020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 96,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean accident free fuel efficient Grand Caravan with Econ - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Econ

Full Stow-N-Go

Remote start

Rear view camera

Power tailgate

Power sliding doors

DVD player

Navigation

Bluetooth, USB, Satellite radio

Leather/Cloth split interior

Power drivers seat

Dual climate control

Rear heat/air

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Wheel Covers
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

