2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus 2WD, NAVI, R/V CAM, REMOTE START
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10637964
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2JR308020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 96,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean accident free fuel efficient Grand Caravan with Econ - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Econ
Full Stow-N-Go
Remote start
Rear view camera
Power tailgate
Power sliding doors
DVD player
Navigation
Bluetooth, USB, Satellite radio
Leather/Cloth split interior
Power drivers seat
Dual climate control
Rear heat/air
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
