2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

85,300 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Like New, DVD, Backup Camera, Stowngo, Certified,

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Like New, DVD, Backup Camera, Stowngo, Certified,

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9244798
  Stock #: DG18085
  VIN: 2C4RDGBGXJR232188

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Burgundy
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 85,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new, mint condition 7 seater with Stowngo seats comes Certified, Includes Warranty
Has DVD with flip down display, backup camera, backup camera, 2 foldable captain seats on the second row - Stowngo, cruise control, dual zone climate control with AC, rear heat/AC, 110V power outlet, ECO mode, keyless entry with two keys, all power windows, power locks and mirrors, heated mirrors, fog lights, roof rails, alloy rims and more.
Link to Youtube walk-around video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tv-NUx9Q5iw


Has new brakes and tires


Has only 85k kms, one owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lSCTqEf21HxQWP2RhN4ItX7PY3c7gLJE


Beautiful color combination shiny burgundy exterior on black mint interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.


The van is equipped with 3.6L 6cyl engine with automatic transmission providing lots of power with great gas mileage
Front wheal drive makes the van great in snow or any other road conditions


Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.


Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

