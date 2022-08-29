$27,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Like New, DVD, Backup Camera, Stowngo, Certified,
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
85,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9244798
- Stock #: DG18085
- VIN: 2C4RDGBGXJR232188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 85,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Has DVD with flip down display, backup camera, backup camera, 2 foldable captain seats on the second row - Stowngo, cruise control, dual zone climate control with AC, rear heat/AC, 110V power outlet, ECO mode, keyless entry with two keys, all power windows, power locks and mirrors, heated mirrors, fog lights, roof rails, alloy rims and more.
Link to Youtube walk-around video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tv-NUx9Q5iw
Has new brakes and tires
Has only 85k kms, one owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lSCTqEf21HxQWP2RhN4ItX7PY3c7gLJE
Beautiful color combination shiny burgundy exterior on black mint interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.
The van is equipped with 3.6L 6cyl engine with automatic transmission providing lots of power with great gas mileage
Front wheal drive makes the van great in snow or any other road conditions
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
705-826-6777
www.autorepublic.ca
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
705/826/6777
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON.
