2018 Ford Escape

122,000 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE,NAVI,R/V CAM,HEATED SEATS,B.TOOTH

2018 Ford Escape

SE,NAVI,R/V CAM,HEATED SEATS,B.TOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6257892
  VIN: 1FMCU0GD1JUB63675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient SUV with alloy wheels, rear tint, rear view camera, back up sensors, navigation, bluetooth, USB ports, satellite radio, apple carplay and android auto, touch screen media, heated seats and dual climate control. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and power drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, rear center armrest with cup holders, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

